6 injured in clash between police and locals at Boudh police station

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Boudh: Tension flared up at a police station in Odisha’s Boudh district after a violent clash broke out between police personnel and local residents, leaving more than six youths and one police official injured.

The incident took place at the Purunakatak police station premises, which briefly turned into a conflict zone as the situation escalated from a heated argument to physical confrontation. Police have detained at least six individuals in connection with the incident, while security has been tightened in and around the station to prevent further unrest.

According to reports, the dispute began when villagers from Karanjkata arrived at the police station to lodge a complaint regarding tree cutting and electricity disruption near a local veterinary hospital. However, tensions rose after allegations surfaced that some police personnel assaulted the villagers.

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What initially started as a verbal exchange soon spiraled into a scuffle, leading to a full-blown clash between both sides. Several youths were seen injured and bleeding, allegedly due to police action.

Senior officials, including the Boudh SDPO and the Harbhanga police station officer, reached the spot to assess the situation and restore order. The atmosphere remains tense in the area, with police deployment continuing as a precautionary measure.

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