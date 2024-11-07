6 districts of Odisha to witness rainfall within next three hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today predicted that light rain/thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of six districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department, light rain/thundershower with lightning likely to occur in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Kendrapda districts within next three hours. The department has issued yellow warning for the same.

Meanwhile, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.

The IMD also forecasted that light to moderate rain/thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM.

The state is expected to witness dry weather from tomorrow, predicted the weatherman.