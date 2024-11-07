6 districts of Odisha to witness rainfall within next three hours: IMD

By Subadh Nayak
rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today predicted that light rain/thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of six districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department, light rain/thundershower with lightning likely to occur in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Kendrapda districts within next three hours. The department has issued yellow warning for the same.

Meanwhile, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.

The IMD also forecasted that light to moderate rain/thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM.

The state is expected to witness dry weather from tomorrow, predicted the weatherman.

Also Read: Post cyclone DANA landfall now half of Odisha to receive heavy rainfall, Red Alert issued, details here
You might also like

From No 1 state, Odisha has now reached to such a stage that people are forced to…

Odisha: IMD issues weather warning for next 7 days, check details

Cuttack district administration bans footpath vending during Bali Yatra

4,637 jobs opportunities in Odisha soon as SLSWCA approves 15 projects worth Rs…