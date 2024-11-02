6 dead and 5 critical in road accident in Sundargarh, see details here

Sundargarh: In a a tragic incident as many as six people were killed and five people have been critically injured in a road accident in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, a van (Tata Magic) hit a truck trailer from behind. Six people died on the spot while five injured have been admitted to the local hospital. The fatal accident has taken place near Hemgiri police station in Sundargarh. The accident occurred when a Kirtan party was returning in the van. The police reached the spot and are investigating.

According to the information, the kirtan party went to the house of a person in Chakkapali village, which is near Gaikanpali village. By the time they returned it was around 2:30 am in the wee hours, a trawler loaded with coal was standing on the side of Gaiknapali road.

The Tata Magic (van) hit the back of the truck after losing its balance. As a result, six people died on the spot, while the critical ones have been transferred to the hospital. The deceased belonged to Kandagoda village and Samarpinda village. Further detailed reports awaited.