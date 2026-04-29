6 Days kalbaisakhi alert in Odisha, weather to change from today

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Bhubaneswar: A major weather shift is expected across Odisha starting today, bringing relief from the intense heat. The impact of Kalbaisakhi storms will continue for six days till May 4, affecting several districts with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for four districts Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak. These areas are likely to witness intense thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour.

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The Kalbaisakhi activity is expected to provide temporary relief from the scorching heat that has gripped the state. However, western Odisha continues to reel under extreme temperatures. Jharsuguda recorded a season-high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, crossing the 45-degree mark for the first time this year.

In addition, at least 10 cities across Odisha reported temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, indicating the severity of the ongoing heatwave conditions in the region.

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