5th Annual Convocation of KISS held, 5 eminent personalities conferred Honorary Doctorates, 464 students get degrees

Bhubaneswar: The KISS Deemed to be University today held its 5th Annual Convocation in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Ganeshi Lal, the former Governor of Odisha, as the Chief Guest, and Nobel Laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui from Tunisia as distinguished guest.

During the event Honoris Causa degrees were conferred on the eminent personalities — Cuttack PM Bhartuhari Mahtab, founder-editor of the Sembad and former Bhubaneswar MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, co-founder and mentor of Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) Jagadananda, founder & Chairman of KEF Holding Philanthropist & Global Business Leader, UAE, Faizal Kottikollon, and J. M. Meenu Malhotra, the Honorary Consul General of India in Newcastle and Chairman, Malhotra Group PLC.

Besides, a total of 464 degrees were awarded, including postgraduate and doctoral degrees. Most of these students are first-generation learners from tribal communities, and watching them receive their degrees was a proud and emotional moment for the entire KISS family.

KISS family along with its founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated all graduates and wished them strength, confidence, and success as they move forward in life. Their achievements reflect the mission with which KISS was built — to empower, to uplift, and to transform lives through education.

We were fortunate to be graced by Shri Bhartuhari Mahtab Ji, Shri Soumya Ranjan Patnaik Ji, Shri Jagadananda Ji, Shri Faizal Kottikollon Ji & Shri J. M. ‘Meenu’ Malhotra Ji along with Nobel Laureate Ms. Ouided Bouchamaoui from Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/P7fpqT9HIU — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) November 30, 2025