58th Annual Conference of Odisha Economic Association held in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 58th Annual Conference of Odisha Economic Association was organized at KIIT University on the theme “India and World Trade: Goods Agreements and Policies”.

The two-day conference, organized in collaboration with KIIT School of Economics and Commerce, was inaugurated today.

Renowned economist Professor Deepak Nayar was the chief guest. He said that the economy can grow only if employment is created.

As the chief guest, KIIT University Registrar Professor Gyan Ranjan Mohanty said that institutions like KIIT and KISS are good examples of a strong economy.

Among others, Professor Sukant Chandra Swain, President of Odisha Economic Association Professor Jagannath Lenka, Editor Dr. Himanshu Shekhar Rout and KIIT University Professor Dr. Shashwat Kishore Mishra participated in the conference and discussed more on the economy and the subject.

