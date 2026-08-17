5,740 Retired Teachers to Return as Guest Faculty in Odisha Schools

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A temporary return to the classroom is being planned for thousands of retired teachers in Odisha, with the state approving the engagement of 5,740 of them as guest faculty to fill teaching gaps in high schools during the 2026-27 academic session.

The arrangement will extend beyond government schools. Fully aided and block grant high schools, as well as Sanskrit tol institutions across Odisha, will also come under the decision, according to guidelines communicated by the School and Mass Education Department.

The government has made clear that these appointments will be tied strictly to actual sanctioned vacancies. Schools cannot independently bring in retired teachers; vacancies must first be reported by the Director of Secondary Education, following which District Education Officers (DEOs) will make appointments within the available sanctioned posts.

Priority is to be given to institutions where the shortage of teachers is considered most critical. Even after a vacancy has been identified and an appointment processed by the DEO, the engagement will require final approval from the concerned District Collector before it can take effect.

The policy is deliberately temporary. A guest teacher’s engagement will come to an end as soon as a regular teacher takes charge at the school or when the 2026-27 academic session concludes, whichever happens first.

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This means the arrival of newly recruited Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) will directly affect the status of the retired teachers. Where a TGT joins, the guest teacher engaged against that vacancy will be relieved. Those teachers may subsequently be considered for deployment to another school where a vacancy has been reported, subject to the same conditions.

Sanskrit tol institutions have been given a specific eligibility provision under the arrangement. Retired teachers holding ISCT and Matric-CT qualifications may also be considered for guest teaching assignments in these institutions.

The financial side of the programme has already been cleared. Expenditure arising from the appointments will be charged to the approved budget under the Establishment and Other Maintenance (EOM) head, with the concurrence of the Finance Department secured in advance.

The administrative process has also been set out. Additional Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department Girish Chandra Singh has conveyed the approval and detailed guidelines to the Director of Secondary Education, who has been instructed to begin the necessary action immediately and submit regular progress reports on the appointments.

The move effectively creates a bridge between existing teacher shortages and the arrival of regular recruits. Rather than allowing vacant posts to leave classrooms without adequate teaching support, the state will draw temporarily on the experience of retired educators, with their engagement linked directly to the vacancies that remain unfilled during the 2026-27 session.