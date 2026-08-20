574 schools closed today in flood-affected areas of Jajpur and Bhadrak

The step was taken considering the prevailing flood conditions and ongoing restoration activities in the areas affected.

By Baisakhi
odisha schools closed today

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Jajpur/Bhadrak: All schools in flood-hit areas of Jajpur and Bhadrak districts of Odisha will remain closed today as a precautionary measure taken by the administration due to the ongoing flood situation.

As per reports, in Jajpur district, 314 schools across the eight blocks – Bari, Dasarathpur, Binjharpur, Rasulpur, Korei, Dharmasala, Jajpur and Barchana  will remain closed.

The decision was taken on the directions of the district collector with students’ safety and the flood condition in mind.

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A notice regarding the closure was also issued by the district education department, added reports.

Similarly, in Bhadrak district, a holiday has been declared for 260 schools belonging to the five blocks – Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari and Chandbali.

A total of 574 schools in Jajpur and Bhadrak will remain closed today, the step was taken considering the prevailing flood conditions and ongoing restoration activities in the areas affected.

Also read: Another Low Pressure Area Likely, Rainfall To Increase In Odisha From Aug 22, Watch

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