574 schools closed today in flood-affected areas of Jajpur and Bhadrak

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Jajpur/Bhadrak: All schools in flood-hit areas of Jajpur and Bhadrak districts of Odisha will remain closed today as a precautionary measure taken by the administration due to the ongoing flood situation.

As per reports, in Jajpur district, 314 schools across the eight blocks – Bari, Dasarathpur, Binjharpur, Rasulpur, Korei, Dharmasala, Jajpur and Barchana will remain closed.

The decision was taken on the directions of the district collector with students’ safety and the flood condition in mind.

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A notice regarding the closure was also issued by the district education department, added reports.

Similarly, in Bhadrak district, a holiday has been declared for 260 schools belonging to the five blocks – Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari and Chandbali.

A total of 574 schools in Jajpur and Bhadrak will remain closed today, the step was taken considering the prevailing flood conditions and ongoing restoration activities in the areas affected.