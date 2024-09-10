560 villages marooned in Malkangiri due to incessant rains

Malkangiri: Two days of torrential rain has caused flooding in Malkangiri. The situation in Koraput and Rayagada is also miserable. Hundreds of villages are under water due to heavy rain. Even today, 8 feet high water is running on the Kanyashram bridge.

As a result, the traffic to the market has come to a complete standstill. Three to four feet of water is running on the bridge. Traffic from Malkangari to Motu, Andhra and Telangana has been blocked. Farmland is flooded and many people’s houses are flooded.

Vehicular traffic on the Jaipur-Malkangiri main road has returned to normal. The Poteru area of ​​the district has been completely submerged. As many as six ODRAF teams have been deployed to rescue the flood affected people. 180 people in Motu and 800 people in Poteru have been rescued and sheltered in safe places. Landslides have occurred in Mudulipada and Chittagong.

