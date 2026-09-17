55 turtles rescued from smuggling racket in Malkangiri, 4 held

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Kalimela: As many as 55 live turtles were seized by the police while patrolling in the Motu area under Malkangiri district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the police along with the Forest Department apprehended four accused in connection to the case and recovered the turtles.

The Forest Department said the live turtles were being shifted from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha. The accused were caught by the police while patrolling , four mobile phones and two motorbikes were recovered from the possession of the accused, added reports.

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The accused have been identified as Prabhas Jodhar and Nanda Mandal of MV-114, and Lokipada Mali and Ram Narayan Mandal of MPV-47. The four accused to be produced before court.

Further details are awaited.

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