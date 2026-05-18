5,300 Chickens died due to excessive heat intolerance after power blackout in Odisha’s Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: A power outage and fuel shortage amid extreme heat allegedly caused the death of over 5,300 chickens at an environment-controlled poultry farm in Odisha’s Malkangiri within just three hours on Saturday night.

A sudden transformer failure reportedly caused a complete power cut at the poultry farm, stopping the fans and ventilation systems that kept the sheds cool. The farm depended entirely on electricity to control the temperature inside the enclosed sheds during the extreme heat.

After the power went out, heat quickly built up inside the sheds, turning them into a “heat chamber.” Unable to tolerate the rising temperature and lack of airflow, thousands of chickens suffered from severe heat stress.

According to the sources, officials and local estimated that the dead chickens weighed around 12 to 12.5 tonnes, while the poultry farm owner claimed the incident caused losses of nearly ₹15 lakh. After the power outage shut down the cooling systems, the owner reportedly tried to run a diesel generator to save the birds. However, he alleged that nearby fuel stations could not provide diesel during the emergency, preventing the generator from operating.

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As the enclosed environment-controlled sheds became extremely hot without ventilation, thousands of chickens died from heat stress and suffocation. By the time electricity and cooling systems were restored, more than 5,300 birds had died.

Farm owner said uninterrupted electricity is essential for poultry farms due to the region’s extreme summer heat. He claimed the power outage, combined with the diesel shortage, caused massive losses as the generator could not be operated without fuel. According to him, nearly seven litres of diesel are needed to run the generator for just one hour, and the lack of fuel directly contributed to the deaths of the chickens.

The incident has raised concerns among poultry farmers and business owners, especially as Malkangiri continues to face intense heat and an acute shortage of petrol and diesel. Long queues have reportedly been seen outside fuel stations across the district, affecting transportation, agriculture, and other essential services.

Meanwhile, local authorities are yet to issue any official statement regarding compensation or the allegations of diesel shortage.