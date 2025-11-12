51st Annual Conference and 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration of IAPSCON concludes at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 51st Annual Conference and 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons (IAPSCON-2025) concluded successfully, marking a major milestone in advancing the science and practice of paediatric surgery in India and beyond. The landmark event was organised by the Department of Paediatric Surgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons, Odisha Chapter, at Puri.

More than 500 delegates, including eminent paediatric surgeons, researchers, academicians, and trainees from across India and overseas, participated in the conference.

Congenital anomalies, commonly known as birth defects, remain a major cause of infant morbidity and mortality in India. With timely surgical intervention, many of these conditions can be successfully treated, giving affected children a new lease on life. Experts at IAPSCON-2025 emphasized the vital role of paediatric surgeons in addressing these challenges and improving long-term outcomes.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Paediatric Surgeon for Birth Defects: A Road Towards Developed Nation,” underscored IAPSCON’s commitment to continuous learning, excellence in practice, and innovation in paediatric surgery. The conference focused on training young surgeons, promoting research collaborations, and integrating technology to achieve better surgical outcomes.

The scientific programme featured sessions on cutting-edge developments in minimally invasive paediatric surgery, fetal surgery, paediatric urology, trauma care, oncology, and neonatal surgical care. Participants also benefited from several hands-on training workshops, including, Endo Trainer on Wheels, Robotic Workshop on Wheels, Bronchoscopy Hands-on Workshop, Urodynamics Workshop, Meta-Analysis Workshop.

The Organising Committee consisted of Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, HoD, Paediatric Surgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Organising Chairman, Dr. Bikasha Bihary Tripathy, Organising Secretary, Dr. Subrat Kumar Sahu, Co-Organising Secretary & Treasurer, Dr. Akash Bihary Pati, Co-Organising Secretary, Dr. Santosh Kumar Mahalik, Joint Organising Secretary, Dr. Aditya Arvind Manekar, Joint Treasurer.

The event was held under the aegis of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons (IAPS), led by President Dr. Sumitra Kumar Biswas and Secretary General Dr. Vikesh Agrawal, with support from the IAPS Odisha Chapter.