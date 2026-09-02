5000 SHG members attend ‘Shakti Show-Parade of Self Defence’ programme at KIIT   

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Bhubaneswar: A total of 5000 Self-Help Group (SHG) members attended the ‘Shakti Show-Parade of Self Defence’ programme at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Indoor Stadium today.

Odisha Mission Shakti Department and National Commission for Women (NCW) jointly organized the first of its kind Self-Defense Training Program of the SHG members.

In the first phase of the programme, a total of 5,000 SHG members from five districts namely Khordha, Kataka, Puri, Kendujhar and Ganjam districts attended and learnt self defence.

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The main objective of this initiative was to teach the SHG members various self-defense skills for their own safety and to increase their self-confidence.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, said that such training is important for women’s safety and empowerment. She thanked the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Parabhati Parida for organising the event.

“From today’s programme, these women can learn self defence and thus they can protect themselves and be safe. It is possible because of the support of the ‘self-defense’ program of the Odisha government,” the NCW Chairperson stated.