5,000 nursing posts to be filled within 3 months: Odisha Health Minister

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Bhubaneswar: In order to strengthen the health sector of Odisha further, over 5,000 nursing posts will be filled within three months, informed Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling.

While speaking to the newsmen, Mahaling said that the Health Department of the state government will soon release a notification for the recruitment of over 5,000 nursing posts.

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Along with this, notifications for another 5,000 posts in the medical sector will be published as the state government is working to systematize the health sector across the state, he added.

Similarly, an agreement has also been signed to invest Rs 28,000 crore in the Health Sector of Odisha in the next five years so that the youth of state will get more job opportunities and provide better and health services, the Health Minister mentioned.