500 turtles rescued in Odisha’s Malkangiri district by Forest Department, 4 arrested

Kalimela: As many as 500 turtles were rescued in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday. The Motu section of the Forest Department in this district found the turtles while searching two vehicles. The incident took place in Kalimela area in the Andhra-Odisha border.

As per reports, the officers of the Motu Forest section, after getting information from a solid source, intercepted two pick up vans. Upon inquiry it was informed that fertilizer is being transported in these vehicles. However, when searched, at least 500 turtles were found alive in containers inside the vehicles.

Reportedly, the culprits were smuggling these turtles in film ‘Pushpa’ style when the Forest Department officials caught them. The turtles were being smuggled from Andhra to Odisha.

As many as four persons have been arrested in this connection while the vehicles have been kept at the Forest Department of MV 79. Both the pick up vans have also been seized.

Investigation of the case is underway.