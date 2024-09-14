500 gms gold loot in Bhubaneswar from apartment, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, as much as 500 gms gold loot in Bhubaneswar was reported from an apartment on Saturday.

According to reports, the loot took place under Bhubaneswar Chandaka police station limits. As much as half kg gold was looted and Rs. 10,000 cash has been taken away by the miscreants.

The loot has taken place in the residence of Former Chief Scientist of National Metallurgical Laboratory identified as Narayan Parida.

While Narayan went to Europe to visit his son, he was robbed on the night of September 11. On the morning of the September 12, the caretaker of the house reported to the police. Narayan Parida has arrived from Europe today. The apartment was looted even after tight security was in place.

Earlier on in April 12, a loot in Bhubaneswar apartment had been reported. Gold jewelry worth Rs. 10 lakh has been taken away.

According to reports, robbers broke into an apartment in Raghunathpur area in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha. The miscreants looted one of the flats of the apartment and took away Rs. 10 lakh worth gold jewelry.

The Nandankanan police and scientific team have arrived at the spot and have started a detailed investigation with regards to the loot in Bhubaneswar apartment. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.