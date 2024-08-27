50 teachers including 2 from Odisha selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024, check full list here

Bhubaneswar: A total of 50 teachers including two from Odisha have been selected for the National Teachers’ Awards this year, announced the Union Education Ministry on Tuesday.

As per the list of the selected teacher, Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar are the two teachers from Odisha who will get the prestigious awards this year for their exemplary contributions to the teaching profession.

Sahu is a teacher of the Government High School Billesu in Rayagada and Kar is a teacher of Jaya Durga High School in Narla Road in Kalahandi district.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards to the selected teachers at a ceremony scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5, the birth anniversary of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. His birth anniversary is observed as Teacher’s Day.

The National Teachers’ Award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

