50 students unwell after eating midday meal in Soro of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
Students unwell in Soro
Soro: In a shocking incident, as many as 50 students have been reported to be unwell in Soro in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday.

Reports say that, a few of the students were hospitalized in Soro after eating midday in Sirapur Uday Narayan Veedyapeeth. Kedarpur Banishia Primary School in Soro Block of Balasore. The sick students were admitted to Soro Hospital.

The affected students were seen suffering from abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness and diarrhea. As some other sick students were taken home, a medical team has been sent to take care of them, said sources.

