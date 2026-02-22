50 shops gutted in massive fire in Paradip market

Advertisement

Paradip: More than 50 shops were burned to ashes after a massive fire erupted in the vegetable market in Paradip late last night. The massive blaze has caused massive financial losses of lakhs to local traders.

Sources revealed that the blaze suddenly started spreading around 2 am in the bustling market area. As the market mostly housed makeshift shops constructed with bamboo and tarpaulin sheets, the fire spread rapidly, reducing everything including money, vegetables, computer hardware, bicycles, and other items, on it’s way.

As per reports, as many as siv fire fighter vehicles were deployed to the spot and battled the inferno for hours before bringing it under control.

Advertisement

Though, no casualties were reported due to the blaze, but the loss caused by the fire has left the dozens of shopkeepers in despair.

Meanwhile, police is investigating the exact cause of the fire. It is being suspected that the fire started due to a electrical short circuit or a mosquito coil left burning in the makeshift market.

Also Read: Three injured after LPG cylinder sparks fire in New Delhi