50-quintals, 30-feet long shark fish caught in Balasore sea of Odisha, watch

Advertisement

Balasore: A massive 30-foot long shark fish, weighing over 50 quintals, was caught by fishermen in the sea near Talasari under Bhogarai block in Balasore district, sending shockwaves of excitement among the local community. The gargantuan catch, which was netted by a group of five fishermen from Sahabajipur village, has drawn huge crowds to the Talasari fish landing center.

According to reports, the fishermen, led by Nandu Behera, had ventured into the sea on their traditional fishing boat, locally known as Bhutbhuti, when the massive fish got entangled in their net. After a strenuous effort, they managed to tie a rope to the fish and drag it towards the shore. However, it took the combined effort of over a hundred people to finally bring the behemoth ashore.

The rare catch has attracted tourists and locals alike, who have thronged to the Talasari fish landing center to catch a glimpse of the giant shark fish.

Advertisement

Watch the huge fish here:

#WATCH 30 foot long Shark fish weighing more than 50 quintals falls into net of fisherman in the sea near Talasari under Bhogarai block in Balasore district#Sharks #Odisha #kalingatv pic.twitter.com/XwAMjJlFTo — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) December 4, 2025

Also read: Odisha artist Manas Kumar Sahoo welcomes President Putin to India with sand animation