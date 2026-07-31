50-foot breach in Kharasrota embankment sparks fresh flood threat in Jajpur

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Jajpur: From Dashrathpur to Bari, now flood has hit the Binjharpur block of Odisha’s Jajpur district with a breach on the Kharasrota river embankment.

Nearly 50ft wide breach near Nuamahara has been witnessed and as a result, at least five panchayats might face floods.

As per sources, river Kharasrota’s water level has been rising for the last three days.

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With this breach, floodwater could inundate villages like Jari, Bangara, Haldidihi, Aunri & others.

District administration is keeping an eye on the situation.

On the other hand, though the Baitarani river water level is slowly coming down, no respite yet for affected locals as more than 100 villages of Jajpur and Dashratpur blocks have been marooned.