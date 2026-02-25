5-year-old minor boy dies of snake bite in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident a 5 years old minor boy died of snake bite in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Gopinathpur village under Agarpada Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Narasingha Munda.

As per reports, yesterday evening while playing with friends, he got his hand stuck in a snake pit. The minor died after being bitten by a snake in the pit. The 5-year-old minor lost his life due to a snake bite.

In recent years, there have been several snakebite-related deaths in Odisha, including a 9-year-old boy who died in Balasore district after being bitten while grazing goats, and a 4-year-old boy who succumbed to a cobra bite in Bhadrak district.

