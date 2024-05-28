19 women police officers injured in Bhubaneswar as vehicle overturns

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, as many as 19 women police officers have been injured in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, the vehicle in which the women police officers were travelling met with an accident near VSS Nagar Overbridge in front of the Satsanag temple in Bhubaneswar.

The women police personnel were allegedly travelling to Kendrapara for election duty when the accident took place, said reliable reports.

All those who have been injured have been shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 9146 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

