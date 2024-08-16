5 women critical after Auto rickshaw overturns in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident at least five women became critical in a road mishap in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Friday. The accident took place near Dangarabheja under Nandahandi Tehsil.

As per reports, the women were returning to Bairaguda in an auto rickshaw after finishing their work at a cashew mill. When the auto rickshaw was near Dangarbheja a dog reportedly suddenly came in front of the vehicle. Accordingly, the auto driver lost balance of the handle and the vehicle hit the wall of a culvert and overturned.

Further details awaited.