5 tourists saved from drowning at Puri Sea by lifeguards

Puri: A major rescue operation was carried out by lifeguards on Puri beach in Odisha this morning, saving the lives of five tourists who were drowning in the sea. The tourists, hailing from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, were bathing in Sector 10 area of the beach when they were hit by high waves and got swept away.

The lifeguards responded promptly to the distress call and managed to rescue the tourists, bringing them to safety. The rescued tourists were given medical attention and are said to be safe.

In recent months, several cases of tourists drowning at Puri sea beach have been reported. However, today’s rescue of five tourists by lifeguards has earned praise for their efforts. The lifeguards have stated that tourists should follow the guidelines provided when bathing in the sea to stay safe.