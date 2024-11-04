5 to 6 Injured during Kali idol immersion in Cuttack, victims hospitalised

Cuttack: As many as five to six people were injured in a scuffle between two gangs during the Kali puja idol immersion procession near the Royal garden of Chandni chowk under Lalbagh police station limits in Cuttack district on Sunday night.

According to reports, the two gangs indulged in stone pelting and throwing bottles during the Kali idol immersion the conflict grew wilder. In the scuffle between two gangs five to six youth were injured. The injured were rushed to SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack for treatment.

The Lalbagh police team reached the spot and coaxed the scuffle.