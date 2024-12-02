5 students walk 8 km to escape harassment by peon in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, watch

Nabarangpur: At least 5 students of walked about 8 km to return home after being allegedly harassed by peons of the School hostel, where they are boarding. The incident took place in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, five students of the Taragan Nodal Government School were found some villagers near the Chingadashwara road under Papadahandi Block. As the villagers enquired they came to know that though the students do not know the road to their houses, they were still heading for the house to get rid of the harassment and misbehave made by the peons of their hostel.

The villagers after finding the students walking for their houses informed Police about it. It was found that by then they had already walked 8 kms. Besides, they were going on a wrong road which was not the road to their houses/ village.

After intervention of Police, a lady teacher of the school reached the spot and rescued the students. They have been handed over to their parents. The students have alleged that the peons of the hostel use to scold them. When it became unbearable they decided to walk back to their houses without thinking about any peril, they said.

Watch the video here: