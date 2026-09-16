5 Rescued Orangutans Examined by Expert Panel at Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha

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The five young orangutans rescued from Odisha’s Balasore district are now at the centre of a detailed expert assessment, with a technical panel visiting Nandankanan Zoological Park to examine their health and determine the next steps for their care.

The panel inspected the animals at the zoo’s hand-rearing centre on Tuesday, entering their quarantine enclosure under biosecurity protocols. As reported by ANI, Each of the five orangutans underwent a physical examination as part of the assessment, according to Nandankanan Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase.

The team was constituted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha. It includes Dr Sashidhar and Dr Madan from Mysore Zoo, as well as Dr Aditya Acharya, a wildlife expert associated with the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

Nandankanan Zoological Park Director, Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase and the zoo’s Senior Veterinary Officer were present during the inspection.

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The experts have not yet completed their assessment. They will conduct further discussions and observations before preparing their final findings. The committee’s report, along with its recommendations, will then be submitted to the authorities.

The animals were brought to Nandankanan after being rescued from a coastal forest area in Balasore district. Since their arrival, they have been kept in quarantine while zoo officials closely monitor their condition.

The five juveniles are under round-the-clock video surveillance and are receiving medical monitoring as well as specialised nutritional care from veterinarians and animal keepers.

The latest examination forms part of the continuing effort to assess the condition of the unusual group of young orangutans and determine appropriate care measures while they remain at Nandankanan.