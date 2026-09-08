5 Rare Orangutans Found In Balasore Forest, Creates Sensation, Watch

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Balasore: In a bizarre incident, 5 orangutans were found in the forest of Balasore district in Odisha, triggering sensation in the area.

The rare primates were spotted in the Bichitrapur forest under Bhograi block.

The species, which is not native to Indian forests and is found only in Indonesia and Malaysia, was seen together in the forest, leaving locals shocked.

After the news spread, a large crowd gathered near the Bichitrapur forest. Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and rescued all 5 orangutans. They have been taken to a veterinary hospital for health examination.

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The animals look exactly like wild humans. Questions are being raised as to how they reached the Udaypur/Bichitrapur forest of Balasore. Were they being kept as pets by someone? Were they illegally trafficked and brought here? The Forest Department is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, PCCF Prem Jha said that 5 orangutans have been recovered from near Ranankotha in Balasore. Their health check-up will be conducted and an investigation will be launched to ascertain from where and how they arrived. Arrangements will be made to keep them at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

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