5 police personnel killed, 3 critical in head-on collision between Bolero and speeding trailer in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a devastating incident, five police personnel were killed and three others have sustained critical injuries after their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding stone chips-laden truck. The incident took place on National Highway 49 near the Sadar Police Station in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the police vehicle carrying the personnel on official duty collided head-on with a speeding trailer approaching from the opposite direction. The impact left the Bolero completely mangled, killing five personnel on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as APR personnel Kashiram Bhoi and Debadatta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, APR Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua, and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha. Their deaths have triggered widespread grief within the police fraternity and the local community.

Three other personnel, including two members of the Armed Police Reserve (APR) and a sergeant, suffered grievous injuries. They were rescued by local police and rushed to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors said their condition remains critical, and they are under close medical supervision.

Police have detained the trailer driver for questioning, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash. Senior officers reached the spot soon after the incident to oversee rescue operations and assess the situation.