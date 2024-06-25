5 of family arrested for killing minor daughter-in-law in Odisha

Odisha
minor daughter-in-law’s death in ganjam district

Digapahandi: As many as five members of a family were arrested for allegedly murdering a minor daughter-in-law at Bhismagiri village under Digapahandi police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Digapahandi police arrested the five persons whom it identified as the victim’s husband Jeetendra Bisoyi and four in-laws including father and mother in-laws.

The special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in Berhampur rejected all of their bail pleas and sent them to the jail after the police produced them before it.

Jeetendra had reportedly eloped with the minor girl some days ago. Later, their marriage was solemnized after they returned to the village. But, she died under mysterious circumstances on June 22, following which Jeetendra and his family members allegedly conducted the last rites without informing anyone.

The victim’s family members filed a complaint at Digapahandi police station against Jeetendra and his family members after learning about her death. They alleged that the girl was murdered by her husband and in-laws and demanded their arrest.

Based on the complaint, police initiated action and arrested the accused persons. They also sized the minor victim’s bones and ashes from the cremation ground of the village. Further probe is underway.

