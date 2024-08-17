5 killed in lightning strike in separate incidents across Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons were killed in lightning strike in separate incidents that took place across Odisha on Saturday. A couple was killed in Mayurbhanj district and a person was killed in Bhadrak while he was grazing goats.

In the first incident, a woman and her husband were working on their paddy field in the Singarpur village on the outskirts of Merda under Baishinga Police Station limits in Mayurbhanj when they were killed due to lightning strike.

The deceased persons have been identified as Lachhman Murmu and Saakar Murmu of Singarpur.

As per reports, the couple was killed while working in the paddy field. The people who were working nearby then rushed to the spot. After getting information the couple’s son Dheera Murmu also rushed to the spot. All of them rescued the couple and shifted them to the hospital at Betanoti. However, the doctors at the hospital declared them brought dead.

The hospital authorities informed Police. As per reports, two separate cases of unnatural death have been lodged in this matter and probe is going on. Police said that the autopsy of the bodies will be performed on Sunday. A pal of gloom has descended in Merda area following the incident.

In another case, a goat grazer, identified as Chakradhar Das was killed when he was grazing goat in the Sahupada village in Gopinathpur panchayat in Bant block in Bhadrak district.

In the third case, a youth, identified as Rajesh Munda, son of Kishore Munda was killed due to lightning strike in Dhurudiamba village under Ghatagan Harichandanpur Police Station limits in Keonjhar district.

In another incident, a cow boy was killed in Bhanjanagar due to lightning strike. The incident took place in Toladi village near Tarasing. Police probe is underway in this case.