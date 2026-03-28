5 killed as tourist bus overturns in Nayagarh, over 30 injured

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Daspalla: At least five people were killed and over 30 others were after a tourist bus overturned near Pithakhai gorge under Daspalla police limits in Odisha’s Nayagarh district late on Friday night.

The deceased include the driver and four passengers identified as Hari Patra, Laxmi Patra, Suprabha Sahu, and Sumati Sahu, all reportedly residents of Berhampur.

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According to sources, the bus, carrying around 60 passengers, was heading towards Boudh’s Harishankar from Berhampur when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a rock and overturned, leaving 5 dead and injuring other passengers.

The police along with the fire service personnel rushed to the spot on receing information about the nishap and rescued the trapped passengers. The injured people were initially shifted to the Daspalla Community Health Centre, while critically injured victims, around 15, were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital.