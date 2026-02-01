5 killed as speeding truck rams into three bikes in Berhampur, driver arrested

Berhampur: The driver of the speeding truck that rammed into three bikes, causing death of five people at Haldiapadar overbridge in Berhampur, has been arrested on Sunday.

As per reports, the speeding truck came from the wrong direction and rammed into the three bikes and dragged the bike riders for 200 metres. Following which five people died on the spot. The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The police has apprehended the driver after an intensive search for him was carried out against him over the night.

The arrested drive has been identified as Padip Jani of Gudia Palli village under the Kabisuryanagar police limits.

According to sources, Pradip has been involved in many previous cases including murder, sexual assault, and reckless driving.

The deceased people are Surya Narayan Panda of Berhampur Ayodhya city, Shibaram Jena of Guntha Bandha, Jagan Nahak of Phulta, Rakesh Nahak of Phulta and Satyanath Jena of Samasing village. The accident was so horrific that the bike and the bodies were crushed together.

