5 Kg LPG cylinders to be made available at fuel stations: Odisha Minister

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Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing chaos and confusion, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today clarified that students and migrant labourers can now obtain 5 kg LPG cylinders and refill them at fuel stations by producing a valid identity proof.

The Minister informed that there is ample supply of LPG cylinders in the state and now the 5 kg gas cylinders will be available at petrol pumps along with camps. This facility will be available under the Centre’s Free Trade LPG (FTL) scheme.

Students and workers can directly get the cylinder by showing only their ID cards. Rs 1537 has been fixed for a 5 kg new cylinder and Rs 593 for a refill, he informed. The Minister, however, clarified that such cylinders will be sold only through company-authorised filling stations of BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL and not in the open market.

The 5 kg cylinders will be available especially at filling stations situated near colleges, industrial areas and factories and the students and daily wage earners will benefit from this. There will not be restriction on daily refilling, Patra stated.

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Likewise, the oil companies claimed that there is no shortage of LPG in the state. Home delivery is being done within 5 to 6 days after booking the gas. Customers can book again after 25 days. Instructions have also been given to file a complaint if gas is not received within 7 days. While digital booking is emphasized, it has also been warned not to share OTP with anyone.

In addition, IOCL Chief General Manager Kamal Sheel said that domestic gas is being given top priority. While 70 percent of commercial gas is being released, 100 percent supply has been ensured to medical centers, colleges and anganwadis. There is a 20 percent gas distribution system for hotels and restaurants.

On the other hand, the Petrol Pump Association has welcomed the sale of gas at petrol pumps. According to Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association General Secretary Sanjay Lath, the dealers will bring the gas and supply it to the pumps and it will be sold from there. As many as 10 to 15 cylinders will be kept at each pump. The supply will be increased as per the demand.