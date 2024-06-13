5 injured in series of accident near Palasuni Chhak in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, at least five persons were injured in a series of accident near Palasuni Chhak in Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

The series of accident occurred after a speeding truck reportedly hit several cars and bikes on the road near the Palasuni Chhak, which is considered to be an accident-prone spot in the State Capital City.

While all the injured persons were rescued and rushed to the hospitals for treatment, vehicular movement was heavily affected on the busy route as some angry locals staged a road blockade on the spot. They demanded action against accused truck driver and a permanent solution for such repeated road mishaps on the spot.

A team of cops reportedly reached the spot and are trying to bring normalcy in the area and make ways for the stranded hundreds of vehicles.