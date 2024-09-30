5 die of diarrhea, over 40 affected in Kandhamal district

Baliguda: At least five people have reportedly died while over 40 others have been affected following diarrhea outbreak in Durgapanga Grama Panchayat of Kotgarh Block in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

As alleged by the locals, people of several villages of the Grama Panchayat like Kanibaru, Sindhibali, Badipanga, Bhaluguda and Dimili have been suffering from diarrhea for the last one week. They alleged that the disease has so far claimed five lives while 40 people have been affected in just a week.

On being informed about the outbreak of diarrhea, a team of doctors from Kotgarh Hospital reportedly reached the area and have been providing treatment to the affected people. However, as the condition of eight people was critical, they were shifted to Kotgarh Hospital by ambulance.

Later, three of them were referred to Baliguda Sub-Divisional Hospital as their condition deteriorated further. However, as there is no proper road connectivity to the villages, the affected people are not able to reach the hospital on time and the ambulance is also not able to reach them.

They alleged that the emergency vehicle goes to a certain distance and then people have to come walking from the village to board it and thus reach the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, speaking about the diarrhea outbreak, Bijay Kumar Panda, chief district medical officer (CDMO), claimed that it is because the people of the locality are consuming the dry meat of buffalos and pigs.