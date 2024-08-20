5 critical and 12 fall sick due to spurious liquor in Ganjam, hospitalized

Advertisement

Digapahandi: In a tragic incident, as many as 17 people have fallen sick due to consumption of spurious liquor in Ganjam, said reports on Tuesday. It has been allegedly that they have fallen sick after drinking country made liquor that was allegedly badly fermented.

It has been alleged that 17 people fell seriously ill after drinking country liquor Moundpur village under K. Nuaga police station limits in Chikiti block of Ganjam district. All the affected persons belong to Jenapur village.

All the people have been admitted to Chikiti Medical Centre. Among them, the condition of five people is said to be critical and they have been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. There have reported severe vomiting. It is worth mentioning here that, there are rumors that this incident happened due to il-fermented liquor, the reason however is still unclear.

The excise department has reached the spot after receiving the information and is conducting searches in the villages of Moundpur, Jainapur, Karbalua. No one has been arrested in this incident. On the other hand, Chikiti MLA went to Medical Center to review the situation. The police are investigating the case further. The real reason will be known after investigation. Detailed reports awaited.