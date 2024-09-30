5 convicted, 4 awarded rigorous imprisonment in Odisha Vigilance case

Baripada: As many as five former public servants were convicted while four of them were awarded rigorous imprisonment by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada in a Odisha Vigilance case today.

According to reports, Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, former Executive Engineer(Retired), Pradeep Kumar Panda, former Sr. Divisional Accounts Officer(Retired), Baikuntha Nath Naik, former Jr. Clerk-cum-Auditor (retired), all of DEO Irrigation Division, Karanjia, Mayurbhanj, Tushar Mishra, Managing Director (MD) and Sankara Narayan, Project Director (PD), both of M/s B. Engineers and Builders, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar have been convicted by the court today.

All of them were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988/418/420/120-B IPC for misappropriation of government money of Rs 1,14,26,194 in connection with construction of earth dam and truncated spillway work of the DEO Irrigation Project.

The court sentenced the four convicts namely Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Pradeep Kumar Panda, Baikuntha Nath Naik and Sankara Narayan to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years each and to pay fine of Rs 50,000 each.

As accused Tushar Mishra did not appear today before the Court for hearing of sentence, NBW has been issued against him.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Pradeep Kumar Panda and Baikuntha Nath Naik following their conviction.