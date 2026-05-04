5 bulls killed after being run over by Hyva Truck in Chandbali

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Chandbali: In a shocking incident, five bulls were killed and three others critically injured after being run over by a Hyva truck in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday.

The incident took place at Nalagunda Chhak on the Chandbali state highway, triggering tension in the area. As the locals saw this they became angry and started protesting against the incident. As a result the Hyva truck was set on fire at the spot.

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On receiving information, police from Chandbali and Mato stations reached the scene and tried to bring the situation under control. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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