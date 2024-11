Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the State of Odisha, five artists from the State have been honoured with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan award recently.

As per reports, the five artists from Odisha got the award for their outstanding performance in the field of art.

The award was presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi of the Ministry of Culture, New Delhi.

A total of 82 artists from the country were honoured with this award.