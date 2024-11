49 Police Inspectors transferred in Odisha, check details

Cuttack: As many as 49 Police Inspectors have been transferred and given new appointments in different districts/establishments in Odisha.

As per a notification issued by the State police, Ganjam Police Inspector Naresh Kumar Sahoo has been transferred and posted as the Police Inspector of Kendrapara.

Likewise, Police Inspector Saumya Ranjan Biswal, presently working in Police Commisionerate, has been posted in Kendrapara

The following Inspectors of Police are hereby transferred and posted to different district/establishment as mentioned against each keeping in view of the vacancy position, administrative requirements and interest of public service.