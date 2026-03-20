48 hour Bamanghati shutdown observed in Mayurbhanj

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Rairangapur: The Mayurbhanj Tribal Unity Forum has called for a 48 hour Bamanghati shutdown in the district demanding the release of the protesters, who were arrested while protesting over the misbehavior with a minor girl. The protesters were arrested by the Rairangpur Tiring police station.

The bandh has affected students, officer goers, and normal households as all offices, shops, markets, government and private educational institutions have remained closed. Meanwhile, the vehicular movement in the area has also been affected.

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Organization workers are observing the shutdown by picketing all the streets of Bishoi, Rairangpur, Bahalada and Tiring areas.