47 Revenue Service officers transferred in Odisha, check list here

Bhubaneswar: A day after effecting a major reshuffle among the IPS cadres, the Odisha government today transferred as many as 47 Revenue Service officers and gave them new appointments.

As per the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Revenue Service officer Babita Murmu, the assistant collector, O/o the Sub-Collector, Bonai, Sundergarh has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, karanjia, Mayurbhanj.

Likewise, Revenue Service officer Biraja Parasad Ray, the Additional Tahasildar, Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur has been transferred and posted as Additional Tahasildar, Darpan, Jajpur.

Check the full list of 47 Revenue Service officers who were transferred in Odisha today:

SI No. Name of the Officer Present place of posting Place to which posted 1 Babita Murmu Asst. Collector, O/o the Sub- Collector, Bonai, Sundargarh Sub-Registrar, Karanjia, Mayurbhanj 2 Biraja Prasad Ray Additional Tahasildar, Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur Addl. Tahasildar, Darpan,Jajpur 3 Chinmaya Das Zone Officer, O/o Spl. LA R&RO, Rengali Irrigation Project, Sukinda, Jajpur Services placed with H&UD Department for posting as Executive Officer, Nimapara NAC 4 Chitrasen Dalai Asst. Director, RITI, Gothapatana, Bhubaneswar Addl.Tahasildar, Kanisi,Ganjam Rajendra Prasad Bhuyan Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Ganjam Addl. Tahasildar, Kodinga, Nabarangpur 6 D. Gopal Reddy Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Khordha Addl. Tahasildar, Khordha 7 Sanatan Malik Addl. Tahasildar, Khordha Addl.Tahasildar, Tangi,Khordha 8 Gagan Bihari Dash Executive Officer, Remuna NAC, Balasore Addl. Tahasildar, Dharmasala, Jajpur 9 Jitendra Biswal Addl. Tahasildar, Kisorenagar, Angul Addl. Tahasildar, Hindol, Dhenkanal

10 Prabhat Ranjan Biswal Addl. Tahasildar, Garadpur, Kendrapara Addl. Tahasildar, Rairakhol, Sambalpur 11 Kamal Bihari Das Sub-Registrar, Jaleswar, Balasore Services placed with H&UD Department for posting as Executive Officer, Jaleswar Municipality 12 Krushna Chandra Nayak Addl.Tahasildar, Daringbadi, Kandhamal Addl.Tahasildar, Ranpur, Nayagarh 13 Manoj Kumar Sahoo Addl. Tahasildar, Kusumi, Mayurbhanj Addl. Tahasildar, Remuna, Balasore 14 Purusottam Mishra Addl. Tahasildar, Remuna, Balasore Sub-registrar, Jaleswar, Balasore 15 Dipti Ranjan Jena Addl.Tahasildar,Rasgovindapur, Mayurbhanj Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Balasore 16 Jagannath Behera Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Balasore Addl. Tahasildar, Kusumi, Mayurbhanj 17 Mrutyunjay Baral Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Rayagada Asst. Collector, 0/0 the Sub- Collector, Khordha 18 Prabodh Kumar Mohanty Asst. CoIIector,O/O the Sub- Collector, Khordha Addl. Tahasildar, Pipli,Puri 19 Nigamananda Nanda Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Bhadrak Services placed with H&UD Department for posting as Executive Officer, Pipili NAC 20 Niranjan Guru Asst. Collector,O/o the Sub- Collector,Hindol,Dhenkanal Addl. Tahasildar, Rasulpur, Jajpur 21 Nisha Goenka Addl. Tahasildar, Berhampur, Ganjam Sub-Registrar,NiaIi,Cuttack

22 Gudra Hembram Sub-Registrar,Niali,Cuttack Addl.Tahasildar, Garadpur, Kendrapara 23 Padmini Naik Addl. Tahasildar, Biramitrapur, Sundargarh Addl. Tahasildar, Kutra, Sundargarh 24 Jyoti Ranjan Bag Addl. Tahasildar, Kutra, Sundargarh Addl. Tahasildar, Biramitrapur, Sundargarh 25 Pankajbasini Bhanja Addl. Tahasildar, Bhapur, Nayagarh Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Khordha 26 Somesh Ranabijuli Addl.Tahasildar, Kanisi,Ganjam Addl.Tahasildar, Khandapara, Nayagarh 27 Pooja Lenka OSD, CDA,Cuttack Sub-Registrar, BaIianta,Khordha 28 Prasant Singh Addl. Tahasildar, Kankadahad, Dhenkanal Addl.Tahasildar, Angul 29 Dibyajyoti Debadarshini Addl.Tahasildar, Ghasipura, Keonjhar OSD,W&CD Department(Subhadra Yojana) 30 Rajaballav Nayak Additional Tahasildar, Rasulpur, Jajpur Services placed with Deptt. Of Water Resources for posting as Zone Officer,O/o Spl. LA R&RO, Rengali Irrigation Project, Sukinda, Jajpur 31 Subash Chandra Bhoi Asst. Collector, O/o the Sub- Collector, Bargarh Asst. Collector, O/o the Sub- Collector, Subarnapur 32 Dibya Jyoti Parida Asst. Collector, O/o the Sub- Collector, Subarnapur Sub-Registrar, Patnagarh, Bolangir 33 Subhasree Mishra Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Nayagarh Asst. Collector, O/o the Sub- Collector, Berhampur

34 Surendra Kumar Muduli Asst. Collector, Collectorate Sundargarh Addl. Tahasildar, Odapada , Dhenkanal 35 K.Venkateswar Rao Addl. Tahasildar, Odapada, Dhenkanal Addl.Tahasildar, Athamallik, Angul 36 Rajaram Chhatria Asst. Collector,O/o the Sub- Collector, Nayagarh Addl.Tahasildar, Bhapur, Nayagarh 37 Amita Pattanayak Addl. Tahasildar,. Sambalpur Addl.Tahasildar, Nayagarh 38 Sonali Dalai Addl.Tahasildar, Maneswar, Sambalpur Court Officer, Court of Addl. Commissioner, Consolidation & Settlement, Sambalpur 39 Sanjay Kumar Sahoo Court Officer,Court of Addl. Commissioner, Consolidation & Settlement, Sambalpur Addl.Tahasildar, Sambalpur 40 Pratap Shankar Dash Asst.Collector, Collectorate, Sundargarh Addl.Tahasildar, Sambalpur 41 Soniashree Mallick Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Bolangir Addl.Tahasildar, Komna, Nuapada 42 Siba Prasad Biswal ACO, O/o the Deputy Director , Consolidation of Holdings, Sambalpur Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Bargarh 43 Bhubananda Sahoo Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Bargarh Addl.Tahasildar, Maneswar, Sambalpur 44 Ram Narayan Mishra Addl.Tahasildar, Golamunda, Kalahandi Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Bolangir 45 Susanta Kumar Naik Assistant Collector, O/o the Sub- Collector, Sambalpur ACO, O/o the Deputy Director ,Consolidation of Holdings, Sambalpur 46 Kaustuva Sarangi Additional Tahasildar, Tigiria, Cuttack Additional Tahasildar, Narasinghpur, Cuttack