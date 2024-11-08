4,637 jobs opportunities in Odisha soon as SLSWCA approves 15 projects worth Rs 3,353.15 Crores

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken a significant stride in advancing industrial growth and boosting employment in the state by approving 15 major projects with a combined investment of Rs 3,353.15 crores. These approvals were granted during the 132nd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. Expected to generate over 4,637 job opportunities, these projects will play a vital role in the socio-economic development of Odisha.

The newly approved projects cover a range of high-impact sectors, underscoring Odisha’s commitment to creating a diverse industrial ecosystem. With investments in Chemical/Renewable Energy, Steel Downstream, Aluminium Downstream, Food Processing, Manufacturing, Textile & Apparel, Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, and Cement, Odisha is establishing itself as a prime destination for industrial growth. These projects will be implemented across several districts, including Koraput, Khordha, Baragarh, Puri, Cuttack, and Jharsuguda.

These projects reflect Odisha’s continued focus on fostering a robust industrial landscape that promotes economic growth and employment generation in the state.

In the Chemical/Renewable Energy sector, Reliance Bio Energy Limited will establish a compressed bio-gas and fermented organic manure plant in Puri. This ₹121.21 crore investment will create 69 jobs, supporting the state’s emphasis on sustainable and renewable energy sources.

The Steel sector will see a substantial expansion by Beekay Steel Industries Limited in Cuttack, with a ₹750 crore investment aimed at increasing production capacities, including sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, sinter plants, and a captive power plant. This project alone is projected to generate employment for 800 individuals, marking a notable advancement in Odisha’s steel production capabilities.

The Downstream Aluminium sector also receives a boost with HM Power and Cables Pvt Ltd establishing an aluminium conductor, power cable, and wire manufacturing plant in Jharsuguda. The ₹55.72 crore project, expected to employ 205 people, aligns with Odisha’s strategy to enhance value-added aluminium production and support industries that rely on Odisha’s rich mineral resources. Furthermore, Nexthermal Asia Private Limited will set up a heating elements manufacturing unit in Khurdha, providing essential components to downstream steel industries, supported by an investment of ₹55.81 crores and generating 132 jobs.

Odisha’s Food Processing sector continues to attract investment, with projects by Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Private Limited, Aban Beverages Private Limited, Geofast Consumer Products Private Limited, and Avira Distillery Pvt Ltd. These projects, located in Khurdha, Baragarh, and Cuttack, total investments of nearly ₹1,542.04 crores and are expected to create over 1,358 jobs. The introduction of these food and beverage production units strengthens Odisha’s reputation as a hub for food processing, a sector that plays a vital role in rural development and employment generation.

In the Textile & Apparel sector, Odisha Textile Manufacturing Private Limited is establishing a facility in Khurdha to manufacture recycled yarns from textile waste. This initiative, valued at ₹51.80 crores and expected to create 535 jobs, highlights the state’s commitment to sustainable practices within the textile industry. In Tourism, ITC Limited will expand its five-star hotel “Welcomhotel” in Bhubaneswar with a ₹119.14 crore investment, providing an additional 240 jobs. Additional tourism-related projects by SJ JRG Ventures LLP and Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd (LYFE Group of Hotels) will bring new hospitality facilities to Puri and Koraput, totalling ₹154 crores in investments and creating 380 jobs. These developments are expected to enhance Odisha’s appeal as a tourist destination, furthering the state’s economic and cultural profile.

In Pharmaceuticals, Infunex Healthcare Pvt. Ltd will establish a second unit for manufacturing intravenous fluids in Cuttack, with an investment of ₹59.43 crores, creating 182 additional jobs.

Odisha’s cement production capacity will expand with the approval of Ultra Tech Cement Ltd’s project to increase its cement grinding unit capacity from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA in Cuttack. This ₹372 crore expansion project is expected to create 581 jobs and underscores the state’s commitment to infrastructure development.

These projects represent a substantial commitment to diverse sectors across Odisha, collectively valued at ₹3,353.15 Crores and promising the creation of 4637 jobs.