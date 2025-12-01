46 IAS, 67 IPS, 70 IFS posts vacant in Odisha: CM Majhi answers in Assembly

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Odisha Assembly that the state is facing a significant shortage of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.

Responding to a query by BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, Majhi revealed that there are 46 vacancies in the IAS cadre, 67 in IPS, and 70 in IFS.

The sanctioned strength and current vacancies are as follows:

– IAS: 248 (sanctioned strength), 46 (vacancies)

– IPS: 195 (sanctioned strength), 67 (vacancies)

– IFS: 141 (sanctioned strength), 70 (vacancies)

Majhi clarified that these posts are part of the All India Services and are filled by the Government of India. He assured the House that the state government is coordinating with the Centre to ensure timely appointments and maintain administrative efficiency.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the vacancies are affecting governance and service delivery, but emphasized that the Union Government oversees the process of filling these posts.

