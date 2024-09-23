4475 bottles of cough syrup seized, 17 arrested in Odisha’s Bargarh district

Bargarh: A huge cache of cough syrup was seized in Bargarh district of Odish on Monday while it was being illegally transported. As many as 17 culprits have been arrested in this connection.

Police seized as many as 4475 cough syrup bottles, two four-wheelers and a motorcycles from the possession of the accused persons and arrested 17 people involved in it.