44 BDOs transferred in Odisha, check full list here

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been transferred in Odisha on Sunday, informed a notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department of the State government.

As per the notification issued by the department, Ranjit Kumar Mohanta, the BDO of Tangarpali block in Sundargarh district has been transferred and posted as the BDO of Saharpada block in Keonjhar district.

Likewise, Manas Kumar Dandapat, the BDO of Bangiriposi block in Mayurbhanj district has been given new posting as the BDO of Patna Blok in Keonjhar district.

The following BDOs have been transferred and posted as BDOs in the Blocks as mentioned against each: