44.6°C heatwave hits Jharsuguda, Odisha scorches under extreme summer

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reeling under an intense heatwave, with Jharsuguda emerging as the hottest place in the country after recording a scorching 44.6°C. Close behind is Talcher, where the temperature touched 43.5°C, reflecting the severity of the rising mercury levels across the state.

There seems to be no immediate relief from the sweltering heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Odisha will continue to bake under extreme conditions for at least four more days. Temperatures in most districts have already crossed the 40°C mark, with over half of the state expected to suffer from severe heat and humidity until April 26.

The weather department has issued heatwave alerts for multiple districts, along with a yellow warning for hot and humid conditions in 23 districts. Additionally, 20 districts remain under yellow alert due to the ongoing harsh weather conditions.

Advertisement

IMD has further predicted that temperatures in Titilagarh, Bolangir, and Jharsuguda may soar up to 45°C in the coming days. While the heatwave is expected to persist until April 27, there is also a possibility of Kalbaisakhi (thunderstorms) in some regions, offering slight and temporary relief.

The relentless heat has significantly disrupted daily life. Streets are largely deserted during peak afternoon hours, as people avoid stepping out due to the unbearable sun and hot winds. The low humidity levels are worsening the situation, leading to excessive sweating and increasing the risk of heatstroke among residents.

Authorities have urged people to stay indoors during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses as the state battles one of the harshest summer spells of the season.