432 schools closed across Bhadrak and Jajpur amid flood situation

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Bhadrak/Jajpur: The district authorities of Bhadrak and Jajpur have ordered closure of a total of 432 schools due to ongoing flood scenario in Odisha.

In Bhadrak, 341 schools across Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi and Chandbali blocks will remain closed today. The decision was taken by the Bhadrak District Collector in view of the flood situation.

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Likewise, as many as 91 primary schools in flood-hit Dasarathpur, Jajpur and Binjharpur blocks of Jajpur district have been closed. A notification in this regard has been issued by the District Education Officer.